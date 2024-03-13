Looking to invest in yourself by setting up your own company or expanding your business?
There are a variety of commercial properties for sale on the island at the moment, ranging from former pubs to dentists’ offices.
Check out some of the newest opportunities to hit the market below.
Britannia, Ramsey - £150,000
This former pub and hotel for sale is in a prominent position in the town centre, being opposite a tram station.
The property is the subject of a planning application to change its use from a pub to residential, with plans to create ten apartments.
Inside, the building is currently made up of a ground floor trading area, toilets, lounge areas, and living accommodation on the first floor.
Workshop, Castletown - £295,000
This traditional workshop and office premises sits in the centre of Castletown and spans two storeys.
The property was formerly used as a funeral director’s and has the potential to be used for a variety of purposes, subject to planning consents.
Inside, there are several office rooms, while to the rear is the workshop, which also includes a garage area.
Radcliffe Butchers, Castletown - £299,950
This former butchers shop for sale is described as an “outstanding and unique” opportunity.
The shop floor has recently been refurbished, with the rest of the ground floor including a preparation room, chill rooms, freezers and storage facilities.
Upstairs, the first floor is made up of an office space and staff WCs, plus a two bedroom owners’ apartment.
Tracey Bell, Castletown - £325,000
This mixed use freehold property for sale includes a former dental practice and a potential residential conversion opportunity.
On the ground floor is the former dentists’, made up of a reception, an office, two treatment rooms, two preparation areas, an x-ray room, a kitchen, a WC and a storage area.
As well as this, there are a further three floors that have the potential to be converted into residential space subject to planning consents.
There is also a yard to the side, and the units are self-contained and have their own entrances.
Tudor Lodge, Peel - £495,000
This former residential care home for sale is a sympathetically converted Tudor style building.
The main building spans three floors with varied accommodation, and the agent notes that there is the potential to create residential flats subject to planning permission.
There is also an ancillary building to the rear which has recently received planning consent for conversion.