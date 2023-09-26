This historical house for sale on a plantation once belonged to a mine captain - and includes more than a dozen vehicles.
Cornelly House, in Foxdale, was home to William Kitto, who was the Foxdale Mine Captain from 1890 to 1911 and is known for his courage in the 1897 Snaefell Mine incident, which is said to have been the “worst mining disaster” on the Isle of Man.
Kitto, originally from Cornwall, moved to the island for the mines, and over the years also became the director of the Isle of Man Railway and a Member of the House of Keys.
Cornelly House sits in the Archallagan plantation, a working forest planted in 1873 with the defunct ‘Cornelly’s Mine’ in one corner.
The house comes with four acres of land, and is sold as seen, including any vehicles in the grounds.
Aerial images of the property show that there are more than a dozen vehicles on the land, but it is unknown what condition they may be in.
The house itself cannot be accessed internally for viewings, but it once held the original boardroom for Foxdale Mines.
The sale of Cornelly House is being handled by Chrystals on behalf of a deceased estate, at a guide price of £400,000 with offers to be submitted to the agent by noon on 29 September 2023.
The agent described the property as a “detached, period country house requiring complete restoration set in approximately four acres of land.
“The property is sold as seen, including all vehicles, contents and rubbish on/in the house and land.”