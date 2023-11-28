This former pub for sale has been abandoned for six years - but could now be given a new lease of life.
The Liverpool Arms, in Baldrine, dates back to the 19th century and was once named the Half Way House.
The property has been on the market for years, having closed in October 2017, but was previously under a covenant meaning that it could not be used as a pub.
The owners, brewery Heron & Brearley, sought permission for a change of use on the property to become a residential building, but this request was refused in 2019.
However, after an appeal, the property now includes planning consent for change of use to a single residential dwelling, and is also being sold without the covenant.
This means that the building could either be refurbished and once again used as a commercial premises, or could be converted into a home - but not into apartments.
On the ground floor of the property, there is the bar, public rooms, a cellar and customer toilets.
Moving upstairs, there is a kitchen, an office, a food store and a manager’s flat, with a lounge, a kitchenette, a bathroom and three potential bedrooms.
Outside, the grounds expand to approximately 0.3 acres and a car parking area.
The property sits in a roadside position, with “attractive” views of the local countryside.
The pub is being sold by estate agents Black Grace Cowley for a price of £350,000.
The agent commented: “A real opportunity for someone with vision to acquire a historic property providing over 2,700 square feet of accommodation within good sized grounds.”