This town centre building dates back more than a century and offers a “rare” commercial and residential opportunity. 

The property, on Parliament Street in Ramsey, is a mixed use building which was previously used as the premises for Wholesome Baker Woman bakery, and before that, a Thomas Cook travel agent. 

A plaque on the front of the property proclaims that it is an 1888 'Athole' building.

On the ground floor, there is a retail unit with a shop frontage onto Parliament Street, laminate flooring, and additional space to the rear which could be used for storage. 

ramsey thomas cook
The retail area of the property. (Chrystals )

The residential aspects of the building span the top three floors, and have been newly renovated and modernised, accessed via a hand-crafted staircase. 

The property has also been fully rewired, replumbed, insulated and double glazed. 

The apartment includes a snug on the first floor with high ceilings, Georgian panelling, a marble fireplace and shelving. 

ramsey thomas cook
The apartment is split across three floors. (Chrystals )

Also on this level is a spacious lounge with a large bay window and views across the harbour, bespoke panelling, a log burner with a marble surround and slate hearth, plus a bespoke fitted kitchen with integrated appliances.  

On the second floor, there are two bedrooms, one with a fitted wardrobe and workstation, and the master with a cast iron log burner, custom storage units and panoramic views, as well as a family bathroom and a utility room. 

ramsey thomas cook
One of the apartment's four bedrooms. (Chrystals )

The top floor houses another two bedrooms and a shower room. 

Outside, there is a sandstone-paved courtyard, which is south-facing and has wall herb beds. 

ramsey thomas cook
The courtyard of the property. (Chrystals )

The property is being sold by estate agent Chrystals for a guide price of £425,000.

The agent commented: “A rare opportunity to acquire this attractive mixed use investment property situated in a prime central location of Parliament Street in Ramsey.

“Split over three floors, the newly renovated and modernised large four bedroom apartment can be accessed via the rear courtyard or a separate access at the front of the property.” 