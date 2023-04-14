This town centre building dates back more than a century and offers a “rare” commercial and residential opportunity.
The property, on Parliament Street in Ramsey, is a mixed use building which was previously used as the premises for Wholesome Baker Woman bakery, and before that, a Thomas Cook travel agent.
A plaque on the front of the property proclaims that it is an 1888 'Athole' building.
On the ground floor, there is a retail unit with a shop frontage onto Parliament Street, laminate flooring, and additional space to the rear which could be used for storage.
The residential aspects of the building span the top three floors, and have been newly renovated and modernised, accessed via a hand-crafted staircase.
The property has also been fully rewired, replumbed, insulated and double glazed.
The apartment includes a snug on the first floor with high ceilings, Georgian panelling, a marble fireplace and shelving.
Also on this level is a spacious lounge with a large bay window and views across the harbour, bespoke panelling, a log burner with a marble surround and slate hearth, plus a bespoke fitted kitchen with integrated appliances.
On the second floor, there are two bedrooms, one with a fitted wardrobe and workstation, and the master with a cast iron log burner, custom storage units and panoramic views, as well as a family bathroom and a utility room.
The top floor houses another two bedrooms and a shower room.
Outside, there is a sandstone-paved courtyard, which is south-facing and has wall herb beds.
The property is being sold by estate agent Chrystals for a guide price of £425,000.
The agent commented: “A rare opportunity to acquire this attractive mixed use investment property situated in a prime central location of Parliament Street in Ramsey.
“Split over three floors, the newly renovated and modernised large four bedroom apartment can be accessed via the rear courtyard or a separate access at the front of the property.”