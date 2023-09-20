"Known for their daisy-like blooms, a 6-pack of young Echinacea plants can be acquired from garden centres, such as Dobies, for less than £5. Echinacea has a remarkable lifespan of up to 40 years in natural settings, which means these plants can cost as little as 2p per year if well cared for. Its advisable to divide Echinacea every four years in garden settings to ensure that they flourish.