This country estate for sale has “unrivalled” tranquillity and comes with its own lake and tennis court. 

Bolivia Mount, in Lezayre, is a Georgian house with a separate cottage, a converted coach house, a gym, offices and 42 acres of land. 

The drawing room, with period features throughout. (Chrystals)

The house was built in 1820 for William Moore, and bought by Philip Tear in 1851, who had mining interests in Bolivia - hence the name of the property. 

Entering the property, the hall offers period features such as ornate decorative ceiling cornicing and a ceiling rose, leading into a drawing room with a feature coved marble fireplace and a large bay window. 

The ornate dining room. (Chrystals)

The dining room is also full of character, with a feature stone fireplace and a ceiling rose, while the kitchen includes an oil fired AGA cooker and tiled floors. 

As well as the main kitchen, there is a back kitchen, which has a pantry with a wine rack. 

The garden room. (Chrystals )

Completing the ground floor is a snug with a marble fireplace and hearth, a garden room with French doors to the garden, a cloakroom and a boot room. 

An original staircase leads to the half-landing, where there is a gun cupboard/shooting wardrobe, and the first floor landing, which has ornate plasterwork. 

The master suite comprises a double room with a built-in cupboard and coved ceiling, plus an en-suite bathroom with views to the sea and lake. 

The views from the tower. (Chrystals)

There are two further bedrooms on this level and a family bathroom, while on the second floor are three further bedrooms, a laundry room and a bathroom. 

An impressive aspect of the home is the castellated tower, which offers a panoramic 360 degree view and could be a “perfect” yoga retreat. 

The office and gymnasium building. (Chrystals)

In the grounds, there is a detached double garage block, a three bedroom cottage, a converted coach house with three bedroom accommodation, and a building housing an office suite and a gymnasium. 

The grounds of the property extend to approximately 42.3 acres, with the gardens including a stable block/garden store, a greenhouse, lawned areas, and a tennis court with a summerhouse/tennis pavilion. 

The lake spans an acre. (Chrystals)

There are more than 3,000 trees in the grounds, as well as a lake stocked with koi carp and golden rudd, a seasonal primrose garden, a rhododendron woodland and a weeping twisted elm which is more than 300 years old. 

The property is being sold by Chrystals for a price of £7,7500,000. 

The agent commented: “Bolivia Mount is one of the most distinctive and handsome properties to come on the market for some years. 

“Designed as a four square white stucco house, the property was built in 1820 for William Moore and purchased by Philip Teare in 1851 for £1,205. 

“Over time various alterations have been made to the Georgian structure and the house now boasts a magnificent entrance hall and staircase with ornate and detailed cornicing throughout. 

“In all the estate comprises approximately 42.3 acres offering: fields, paddocks and numerous pathways winding through extensive woodland. 

“The beautifully landscaped formal gardens and large boating lake, ponds, tennis court and private paths extend over the entire curtilage.” 