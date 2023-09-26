This country estate for sale has “unrivalled” tranquillity and comes with its own lake and tennis court.
Bolivia Mount, in Lezayre, is a Georgian house with a separate cottage, a converted coach house, a gym, offices and 42 acres of land.
The house was built in 1820 for William Moore, and bought by Philip Tear in 1851, who had mining interests in Bolivia - hence the name of the property.
Entering the property, the hall offers period features such as ornate decorative ceiling cornicing and a ceiling rose, leading into a drawing room with a feature coved marble fireplace and a large bay window.
The dining room is also full of character, with a feature stone fireplace and a ceiling rose, while the kitchen includes an oil fired AGA cooker and tiled floors.
As well as the main kitchen, there is a back kitchen, which has a pantry with a wine rack.
Completing the ground floor is a snug with a marble fireplace and hearth, a garden room with French doors to the garden, a cloakroom and a boot room.
An original staircase leads to the half-landing, where there is a gun cupboard/shooting wardrobe, and the first floor landing, which has ornate plasterwork.
The master suite comprises a double room with a built-in cupboard and coved ceiling, plus an en-suite bathroom with views to the sea and lake.
There are two further bedrooms on this level and a family bathroom, while on the second floor are three further bedrooms, a laundry room and a bathroom.
An impressive aspect of the home is the castellated tower, which offers a panoramic 360 degree view and could be a “perfect” yoga retreat.
In the grounds, there is a detached double garage block, a three bedroom cottage, a converted coach house with three bedroom accommodation, and a building housing an office suite and a gymnasium.
The grounds of the property extend to approximately 42.3 acres, with the gardens including a stable block/garden store, a greenhouse, lawned areas, and a tennis court with a summerhouse/tennis pavilion.
There are more than 3,000 trees in the grounds, as well as a lake stocked with koi carp and golden rudd, a seasonal primrose garden, a rhododendron woodland and a weeping twisted elm which is more than 300 years old.
The property is being sold by Chrystals for a price of £7,7500,000.
The agent commented: “Bolivia Mount is one of the most distinctive and handsome properties to come on the market for some years.
“Designed as a four square white stucco house, the property was built in 1820 for William Moore and purchased by Philip Teare in 1851 for £1,205.
“Over time various alterations have been made to the Georgian structure and the house now boasts a magnificent entrance hall and staircase with ornate and detailed cornicing throughout.
“In all the estate comprises approximately 42.3 acres offering: fields, paddocks and numerous pathways winding through extensive woodland.
“The beautifully landscaped formal gardens and large boating lake, ponds, tennis court and private paths extend over the entire curtilage.”