This enormous Georgian home for sale sits in 20 acres of land and boasts both ocean and countryside views.
Hampton Court, in Port Soderick, is a 7,000 square foot house dating back to approximately 1800, having been built by acting attorney-general and later Clerk of the Rolls Thomas Stowell.
Over the years, occupants of the house included a schoolmaster, a tanner who held preaching sessions at the property, and a retired railway conductor.
The property currently has planning permission granted to build the largest private equestrian facility on the Isle of Man.
On the ground floor of the house, a foyer and hall lead to a bay window fronted living room and a family room, with the family room further connecting to a dining room with an office area.
From here, a hall leads to a kitchenette and a sunroom.
On the other side of the entrance hall, there is a sitting room, the main kitchen with a breakfast nook and more dining space, as well as a recreation room and a further unassigned room.
Past the kitchen, there are two utility rooms and another sunroom, as well as access to the patio.
Upstairs, the left wing comprises two bedrooms, one with an en-suite bathroom, and a family bathroom.
The right wing of this level is made up of three further bedrooms, two-en-suite bathrooms, and a balcony.
As well as the main house, there is a two-bedroom gate house and a two-bedroom staff quarters.
Outside, the grounds span 20 acres, with south-facing walled gardens, a swimming pool, a lake, a pond and a gazebo.
The property is being sold by estate agent Luxury Property Partners for a price of £5,000,000.
Georgie Lower of Luxury Property Partners commented: “We would like for you to see the hidden beauty of this 7,000 square foot Georgian home.
“The home is sat on 20 acres with countryside views to the rear and ocean views to the front. With all this land, planning permission has been granted to build the largest private equestrian facility on the entire island.
“Picture tall ceilings, large windows and exceptional cornicing and coving. You’re met with an outside pool, lake, and pond and if the ocean is your haven, your luck is in!”