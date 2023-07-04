This historic country estate sits in more than 250 acres of land and is more than 300 years old.
Whitehouse, in the centre of Kirk Michael, dates back to the 1700s and in recent years has been used to rear Manx Loaghtan sheep.
In the 1900s, the estate was used to help raise funds for Belgian refugees in World War 1.
Entering the property, there is a vestibule with arched gabled windows with coloured glass, and a hall with a decorative tiled floor.
The hall leads to a small sitting room with a Victorian marble fireplace with a tiled hearth and an open grate, as well as sash windows with views towards the sea.
The dining room, which is currently used as an office, has an exposed beamed ceiling, a Victorian grey and white marble fireplace with a cast iron wood-burning store, and access to a music room with a beamed ceiling.
There is a large drawing room with ornate coving and a ceiling rose, arched windows, a period fireplace and parquet woodblock flooring.
Also leading off the entrance hall is a library with a door to the outside, and a kitchen/dining room with an Aga oven and French doors to the courtyard garden.
The ground floor also has an indoor swimming pool, with a retractable cover, a lounge area, a shower cubicle and a plant room.
Completing the ground floor is a pantry with slate shelves, a cloakroom and a utility room.
Upstairs, the main landing showcases original Georgian doors, some of which have early 1700s bracket hinges.
The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, a Victorian marble fireplace and “magnificent” views over the parkland to the sea.
The second bedroom also benefits from an en-suite bathroom and two built-in double wardrobes, while on the second floor there are two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.
As well as the main house, the property includes a former bailiff’s house, which is currently arranged as two self-contained apartments and was originally a five-bedroom home.
Outside, the house is surrounded by approximately seven acres of garden and woodland glen, including walkways, a pond and a millrace, and a ha-ha (sunk fence).
In the farm, there are traditional stone buildings, some of which date from the 1600s, including an old mill, stables, and potting shed.
There is also a vegetable garden and the main farmyard, with the land overall extending to 267 acres.
The property is being sold by joint estate agents Black Grace Cowley and Chrystals for a price of £3,950,000.
The agent commented: “One of the Island's most admired and historic country Estates dating back to the 1700s.
“Extending to a ring fenced 267 acres, The Whitehouse is conveniently located in the heart of Kirk Michael village, set back from the road in a mature and established parkland setting with a ha-ha and sweeping tarmac driveway offering complete privacy.
“The house has an enclosed courtyard garden and is surrounded by approximately seven acres of gardens and woodland glen, which features walkways, a stream, a pond and a millrace.
“There is a large range of modern and traditional farm buildings in a courtyard formation, together with the Bailiff's House which is currently arranged as two two-bedroom apartments.”