This hotel for sale is a “unique opportunity” being one of only two positioned on the world-famous TT course.
Sulby Glen Hotel, in Sulby, is thought to date back to the 1800s, having been a base for gentry who wanted to fish on the Sulby River.
Entering the hotel, there is the public bar area which spans three rooms, the first of which includes an open log fire and a games area.
Moving through, the second room is currently used as a lounge, and beyond this is the large dining area with space for 25 covers, featuring an antique dark wood fire surround.
The hotel offers eleven bedrooms for guests, which are all en-suite and are described as each being different in character.
As well as the hotel accommodation, the second floor houses a four-bedroom owner’s apartment.
Within the hotel there is currently a fully stocked convenience store, while completing the property is a basement currently used as a laundry room, and a separate outbuilding with a beer cellar.
Outside, there is a licensed marquee with 80 covers and a small garden area, plus a customer car park and a private double garage.
The property is for sale by Deanwood Estate Agents for a guide price of £995,000.
The agent said: “A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase the Sulby Glen Hotel, Convenience Store and Public House – positioned on the world famous T.T. course.
“With 11 en-suite bedrooms, the hotel comprises a bar/lounge area, a dining area for up to 25 covers, a fully stocked convenience store and a fully fitted kitchen and utility room.”