Experts have revealed the best ways to save money on your bills over the Christmas period.
Howden Insurance has dug into the biggest contributors to household costs and has compiled its tips for homeowners to save money while still staying warm.
The company said: "With just days left until the big day, the countdown to Christmas has begun, and as your annual leave and time spent at home seems even more exciting, the thought of how much you might spend on bills during this period can be overwhelming and scary.
"This is why experts at Howden Insurance have revealed their top tips on how to cut back on your bills over the Christmas period whilst being stress-free and warm during the festive season. "
Put your heating on a timer
Using a timer for your heating is an energy-efficient way to keep costs down and monitor your usage. With a room thermostat or smart heating system, you can heat specific rooms that you are spending more time in - for example, on Christmas Day, this is most likely to be your living room and or kitchen.
If you do not have a room thermostat or a smart heating system, the best times to turn on your heating are during the morning hours, just before you get up, and turning it off an hour before you leave.
If you have visitors, try turning down the heating, as more heat will be generated naturally with more people in the home.
You should also avoid leaving the heating on overnight as this can cause your body to overheat and cause restlessness in the long run.
Keep your pan lids on while cooking
If you plan on cooking on Christmas Day or around the festive period, one thing that is bound to save you some money is keeping your pan lids on your pans while cooking.
By using your pan lids, you can save 10 per cent on energy. You can lower your cooker hob settings and reduce your oven temperature to ensure your cooking times are the same. By leaving pan lids on, you are trapping heat which will allow you to cook your food faster and therefore, reduce the amount of time you are using energy in the kitchen.
Make sure your tyres are correctly inflated
If you're planning on driving home for Christmas, visiting family up and down the country or planning a festive road trip, you should ensure your tyres are fully and properly inflated.
When your tyres are under-inflated, they increase your vehicle's drag, increasing fuel consumption. Driving with under-inflated tyres can also severely affect the longevity of your tyres, the steering and braking distances.
Use your leftovers
If you have plenty of food left over from shopping trips, research which leftover foods make hearty and nutritious meals. Think along the lines of soups and toasted sandwiches, which will keep you full and warm in these colder months.
Vegetables such as potatoes, cabbage, carrots and onions can be used for soups which if stored in the correct containers will last a lot longer than you may think. You also have the option of freezing your leftovers, things such as biscuits, traditional Lebkuchen, pies, vegetables, meats and various desserts will last for months in the freezer.
Find activities outside of watching TV
Over the Christmas period, many people spend time watching TV, but to cut back on your electricity usage, swap watching a Christmas movie for a fun board game or a festive puzzle?
Switch off your Christmas lights when you are out
When heading out for the evening or even going to bed, make sure you are switching off all your lights and appliances. This will help to reduce your home's carbon emissions.
Invest in an airfryer
If you have an airfryer this is also a fantastic way to save some cash. As air fryers tend to have much shorter cooking times than that of a conventional oven it will reduce the amount of energy you might use if using your oven.