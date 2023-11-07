This “iconic and world-renowned” smokehouse for sale is the last traditional kipper yard on the island.
Moore’s Kipper Smokehouse, in Peel, was built in 1882 and is a registered building due to its history.
The two-storey property has recently been decorated in a contemporary style, but retains its character throughout.
The main building includes seven smokehouses, three of which are currently in active use and are described as “seasoned with decades of flavour”.
On the ground floor, there is a wood-clad bar area, as well as a rear kitchen and food preparation areas, while upstairs there is an additional kitchen and storage areas.
There is also a modern covered outdoor raised kitchen area with covered and uncovered seating, a shop and a WC.
The property is being sold by estate agents Black Grace Cowley for offers in the region of £595,000, or could be leased for £40,000 per annum.
The agent commented: “Moore’s Smokehouse is well regarded as the last remaining traditional Manx kipper yard, which has been in operation since 1882 and is a well known Peel landmark."
“I don’t believe this will be the end of our proud kipper smoking heritage, now that the government have reached a deal with UK governments to allow local fisherman to catch commercially viable quantities of herring for the first time in nearly 25 years, it gives a glimmer of hope that the industry may thrive once again.
“Whilst herring is seasonal, I see no reason why for the rest of the year, the occupier or new owner could not smoke the likes of salmon, bacon, chicken, ham or cheese in one of the seven traditional chimneys, which is seasoned with decades of flavour in order to make the business commercially viable.”