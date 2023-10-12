This period cottage for sale was once an almshouse built by a vicar’s daughter - whose brother was a commissioner in India.
Mysore Cottage, in Ramsey, was built in 1865 by Miss G. M. Cubbon, sister of Lieutenant-General Sir Mark Cubbon KCB, who was at one time the Chief Commissioner of Mysore.
The siblings were the children of Vicar Thomas Cubbon and Margaret Wilks, who was sister to East India Company officer Colonel Mark Wilks.
The colonel arranged for his nephew to enrol as an East India Company cadet in 1802, which would eventually lead to him becoming the Chief Commissioner of Mysore, a realm in Southern India.
While in Mysore, the commissioner established a law and order system and is noted for having kept the region peaceful during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.
Cubbon also endeavoured to have as many Indians in office as possible, resolving to reduce European appointments in the Indian government, and funded the first Canarese (Kannada) to English dictionary.
While Cubbon worked overseas, his sister remained on the island, helping the poor.
She commissioned the row of cottages, which were then almshouses, shelters for the poor and needy who could not afford their own homes.
The almshouses were built at the same time as the nearby grammar school, in 1865, and have been named Mysore in recognition of G.M. Cubbons' brother.
There are period features throughout the home, which is of stone construction with slate roofs, vaulted ceilings and stone mullioned windows.
Entering the property, the sitting and dining room features a brick fireplace with a mantel and an electric fire.
Further into the property is the kitchen, which has herringbone wood effect flooring, an electric oven and fitted units.
There is one bedroom, with a feature wall and built-in storage cupboards, and a bathroom with a panel bath that has Victorian style pilar taps.
The property is being sold by Deanwood for a guide price of £250,000.
The agent said: “Set back from the well-located Waterloo Road, Mysore Cottage is a one-bedroom cottage of attractive and unique vernacular style, with characterful modernised interior; which is ideal for a first time buyers or those seeking to downsize.
“Of note are the interesting stone mullion windows and a host of appealing features. Also for a property of this type, there are front and rear outside spaces, as well as a centrally located allocated parking space; to the rear of the property.”