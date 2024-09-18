Hello and welcome to the new edition of Home. Come in and make yourself comfortable. (Shoes off at the door please).
This autumn’s edition of our special print supplement Home, available in today’s Isle of Man Courier or online here, is brimming with wholesomeness that will hopefully inspire, inform, assist, and give you the opportunity to poke your nose into other people’s houses.
More specifically, one person’s house. Emma Lings’ house. Inside you’ll find an interview with furniture maker Emma, who built her dream home from scratch over four years and ended up creating the beautiful Ballig Views Cottage, (we’ve included pictures, it’s gorgeous).
There’s also a Gef Guide on how to get your home Hop-tu-Naa ready, a feature on the intricacies of interior design from Cubbin & Bregazzi, and some old-school stain removal remedies told with a spooky twist.
But that’s not all. Trying to sell your house and want to make it as appealing as possible? We’ve got an article on Top Tips to Sell Your House Quick especially for you. Plus, Hartford Homes puts the heart into the home by talking about the importance of building communities on the island.
So, come on in, grab a brew, and make yourself at home.