Fancy moving into a brand new home this year?
There is a selection of newly built and soon-to-be-completed houses on the market in the Isle of Man which you could move into before 2023 is up.
Check out our round-up of these fresh properties below.
Royal Park, Ramsey - £799,999
This detached house was the show home for the Royal Park development from Hartford Homes.
On the ground floor of the property is a hallway with double doors into a formal lounge, a kitchen with a middle island, a dining area and an additional reception space, which has bi-fold doors to the outside.
Also on this level is an underfloor storage cupboard, a WC and a utility room, while upstairs there are five bedrooms, two with en-suite bathrooms, and a family bathroom.
Externally, there is a lawned rear garden with a patio, a part-landscaped front garden, and a block paved driveway leading to a double garage.
Glen Darragh Gardens, Glen Vine - £937,500
Available in early 2023 is this “substantial” detached home in a quiet cul-de-sac with countryside views.
One of fifteen properties on the Glen Darragh Gardens development, the accommodation is made up of an open plan ground floor with a lounge, a study and a family kitchen, with two en-suite bedrooms and a utility room.
Upstairs, there are another four bedrooms, two with en-suite bathroom and some including custom wardrobes, and a family bathroom.
Outside, there is off-road parking for multiple vehicles, as well as a double garage, plus front and rear gardens.
Grand Island Development, Ramsey - £949,950
The Lhen is plot six of the Grand Island Development on Bride Road, and is described as a “spacious detached executive home”.
On the ground floor of the house, there is a lounge, a study, an open-plan kitchen, dining room and family room, a utility room and a WC.
Upstairs, the first floor is made up of five bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms and dressing areas.
Outside, there is an attached double garage, front and rear garden areas, and a block paved driveway.
Grand Island Development, Ramsey - £1,599,950
Part of the same development is this property, on plots four and five, set to be completed in August 2023.
This property enjoys panoramic sea views and is split across three levels, along with a triple garage.
Downstairs, there is a lounge, a kitchen/dining/family room, a study, a utility room and a cloakroom.
On the first floor, there are four bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, two of which also have dressing rooms and access to the balcony, while on the second floor there is a master suite with an en-suite, a dressing room and balcony access, and a separate media/games room.
There will also be front and rear gardens, as well as a driveway leading to the garage.
*All properties were listed for sale at the time of writing.