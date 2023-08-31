This country home for sale sits in nine acres of land with “far-reaching” views over the island.
Greyney Mooar, in Arbory, is a private estate with versatile accommodation, including the main house, a cottage and a converted barn.
The main house is entered through a porch with dwarf walls and exposed stonework, which leads through to the kitchen and breakfast room.
The kitchen is bespoke with fitted solid oak units, an AGA cooker and integrated appliances, and adjoins a utility room.
Further into the house is the dining room, which features a fireplace with an ornate oak surround and freestanding French stone.
The living room also benefits from a fireplace, which has a stone surround and a stone hearth, as well as French doors leading outside.
Completing the ground floor level is a home office with a bespoke desk and French doors, a laundry room, and a cloakroom.
Upstairs, the landing features exposed beams and a fitted wardrobe, while the master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a dressing room with fitted wardrobes.
Also on this level are three further bedrooms, all of which have vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, a family bathroom and a nursery.
The cottage is made up of a living room, a kitchen with an AGA, a sun room, two bedrooms and a shower room.
There is further accommodation in a converted barn, which comprises a living room, a kitchen/diner, a utility room, three bedrooms and a shower room.
The property also has two garages, one of which is a triple garage, and the grounds span approximately nine acres of land.
The property is being sold by Chrystals for a price of £1,750,000.
Neil Taggart of Chrystals commented: “Greyney Mooar is a wonderful family home in a great location, extremely private but only a short drive to all that the south of the island has to offer.
“Versatile additional accommodation that is perfect for multigenerational living or investment via letting or holiday use. A personal viewing is essential”.