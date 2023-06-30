This modern apartment for sale comes with stunning sea views and sits inside a former chapel.
The apartment, in Peel, is on the second floor of the former Christian Street Chapel.
On entering the building, the communal entrance hall boasts an ornate stairwell and lift access.
The apartment comprises an inner lobby leading to a dual aspect kitchen, which has space and plumbing for appliances.
Two steps lead up to the dining room, while double half-glazed doors carry on into the spacious dual aspect lounge.
The lounge also features sliding doors out to the decked balcony, which features wrought iron balustrades and is south-west facing, providing views towards the sea and Peel Cathedral.
There are three bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom, and a modern bathroom with a jacuzzi bath.
The property comes with one allocated parking space in an under cover parking area.
The apartment is being sold by estate agents Black Grace Cowley for a price of £425,000.
The agent commented: “Black Grace Cowley are pleased to offer this modern apartment situated on the second floor of Chapel Court, Peel.
“Sliding doors provide access out onto the decked balcony with wrought iron balustrades and enjoys the sun from early until late, perfect for alfresco dining or taking in the views of Peel Cathedral, Peel Hill and the sea.”