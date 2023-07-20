This period cottage sits right on the sea-front with “stunning” views - and comes with permission to build an additional home.
The property, in Port St Mary, is a stone-built cottage with period features throughout, such as sash windows, A-frame joists and timber doors.
In the entrance vestibule, period floor tiles lead through to the open plan lounge, dining room and kitchen, with twin sash windows overlooking the harbour and the sea, a Rangemaster cooking range, and space for a dining table.
Upstairs, the master bedroom also features twin sash windows looking over the harbour, an original Victorian fireplace, and an en-suite bathroom.
On the second floor is another bedroom with harbour views, as well as a bathroom with a clawed foot roll top bath.
An additional room can be found in the attic, on the third floor, featuring two skylights and an A-frame joist.
To the front of the property is a parking area/building plot which has planning permission for the construction of an additional dwelling, which will include an integral garage.
There is also a space to sit and paddle in the sea to the front of the building, while to the rear is a small courtyard.
The property is being sold by estate agents Manxmove for a price of £499,950.
The agent commented: “A great opportunity to purchase a seaside property with spacious rooms within the delightful location of the Underway, Port St Mary, with planning permission to build a dwelling with integral garaging where the present parking spaces are located.”