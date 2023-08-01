This character period house for sale has Victorian features throughout and “wonderful” countryside views.
The Old Vicarage, in Foxdale, dates back to the late 1890s and was home to the local vicar and his family.
The property has been sympathetically extended and modernised, and has period features throughout.
The entrance vestibule features a period arched panelled door with fanlights and a Victorian tiled mosaic floor.
The hall, with its coved ceiling, leads to a drawing room, featuring a fire surround on black slate hearth, an inlay surround with a log burner, and two sash windows.
The sitting room also has a fire surround and hearth, a coved ceiling and sash windows, while the study incorporates French doors to a balcony.
Completing the ground floor is a kitchen, a breakfast room with bookshelves, a pantry, and a utility/boot room.
Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, one of which has a period fireplace and an en-suite bathroom, and a family bathroom.
In the grounds, there is a paved terrace with a raised lawn garden which surrounds the house, a seating area, a Manx stone walled side garden and mature trees.
There is also a gravelled driveway and parking area, as well as an attached double garage.
The property is being sold by estate agents Chrystals for a price of £945,000.
Shane Magee of Chrystals commented: “The Old Vicarage is a much loved family home and it is a joy to show to prospective buyers.
“The house has large windows that let the sun-light stream through, giving wonderful views of the surrounding countryside.
“Our clients have sympathetically restored the house and thoughtfully extended the accommodation to provide a great practical layout.
“With four reception rooms and five double bedrooms the house sells itself. The lawn garden is walled and provides a safe environment for kids and pets to run around.
“This listing has already generated significant interest with applicants requesting a second viewing.”