This “remarkable and historic” property for sale sits in 26 acres of land and has uninterrupted sea views.
Kentraugh House, in Port St Mary, is on the protected buildings register, dating back to at least the 1800s.
The property was originally owned by the Qualtroughs, who are now known for their timber business, and was acquired by Edward Gawne in the 1820s, remaining home to the Gawne family until the late 1870s.
The house is built of freestone from the quarries of Mostyn in Denbighshire, and has a colonnaded portico with eight “massive” columns.
Entering the property, there is a lobby and a main hall, to the left of which are two connected reception rooms, a drawing room and a sitting room, each with their own fireplace.
To the left of the hall is a dining room with decorative cast iron columns, while a further lobby gives access to a music room with a Gothic vaulted ceiling and a bay window.
There is also a library to the south of the house with triple arched windows looking into the orangery.
The north wing of the house is the “working area”, with a house-keeper’s office, a cloakroom, a snug, a utility room and a larder.
On the first floor, there are seven bedrooms, two of which have sea views and a Jack and Jill en-suite bathroom, plus a washroom, two bathrooms and a store room.
Upstairs, the second floor comprises six further bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite shower room, and a bathroom.
Completing the property are cellars which extend under the original footprint of the house, with “significant” storage space.
Outside, there are approximately 26 acres of land, including woodlands and formal gardens, a former grass tennis court, and walled gardens with orchard areas, fruit and vegetable gardens, and a greenhouse.
There are also various outbuildings, including estate offices, coach house, stables, kennels, a dairy, a pigeon house, a curing house and an Italianate folly.
The property is for sale with Savills for a guide price of £3,950,000.
Andrew Thorpe, director at Savills who is marketing the property jointly with Chrystals, commented: “Kentraugh House is a remarkable and historic property with a fantastic coastal setting.
“It has tremendous potential for either residential, leisure or commercial use subject to planning approval.”