Making plans to buy a new apartment but want to keep costs to a minimum? 

From studios to split-level flats, there are a variety of properties on the market on the Isle of Man.  

We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing £150,000 or less. 

Palace View Terrace, Douglas - £132,000

The property is just off Douglas Promenade. (Plum Properties )

This first floor apartment is close to the town centre and is located just off Douglas Promenade. 

The accommodation is made up of a studio lounge and dining space, a partition to the bedroom, a separate kitchen, and a bathroom. 

The property is described as appealing to first time buyers and investors, and has been recently redecorated. 

Bridson Street, Port Erin - £135,000

The property is in the centre of Port Erin. (Chrystals)

This first floor apartment is in the centre of Port Erin and is in the Cherry Orchard development. 

The property includes a hall with a built-in storage cupboard, an open plan living room and kitchen with a breakfast bar, a bedroom with a built-in cupboard, and a shower room.

The apartment is described as “superbly” presented throughout and has a large parking area. 

Castle Street, Douglas - £135,000

The property is in the town centre. (Chrystals)

This first floor apartment is in the “heart” of Douglas, being in the town centre and next to the Tower House shopping complex.

The accommodation is made up of a living room, a kitchen with an integrated oven, a double bedroom and a bathroom.

The apartment is described as being an “ideal” property for a first time buyer, and has been newly decorated throughout.

Bucks Road, Douglas - £137,000

The property is a split-level flat. (Deanwood Estate Agents)

This second floor flat is in a central Douglas location and is a split-level property spanning two floors. 

Inside, there is a living room which could be used as a guest bedroom, a fitted kitchen with a dining area, the main bedroom and a shower room. 

From the flat, there are “mesmerising” sea views, and the property has no onward chain. 

Oakhill Court, Douglas - £149,950

The property is on the ground floor. (Deanwood Estate Agents)

This ground floor apartment is on the outskirts of Douglas and is described as an “ideal” living opportunity. 

The apartment comprises a living and dining room, a kitchen, a large bedroom and a bathroom. 

The property has “ample” parking facilities as well as a “spacious” and practical layout. 

Maghergarran, Port Erin - £150,000

The apartment is on the ground floor. (Deanwood Estate Agents)

This first floor apartment is purpose-built and is within easy reach of local amenities and bus routes. 

Inside, there is a living room, a kitchen with appliances, two bedrooms, one featuring a large wardrobe, and a bathroom, plus loft storage. 

The property has been recently refurbished, with the kitchen and carpets having been newly fitted.