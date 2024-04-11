Making plans to buy a new apartment but want to keep costs to a minimum?
From studios to split-level flats, there are a variety of properties on the market on the Isle of Man.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing £150,000 or less.
Palace View Terrace, Douglas - £132,000
This first floor apartment is close to the town centre and is located just off Douglas Promenade.
The accommodation is made up of a studio lounge and dining space, a partition to the bedroom, a separate kitchen, and a bathroom.
The property is described as appealing to first time buyers and investors, and has been recently redecorated.
Bridson Street, Port Erin - £135,000
This first floor apartment is in the centre of Port Erin and is in the Cherry Orchard development.
The property includes a hall with a built-in storage cupboard, an open plan living room and kitchen with a breakfast bar, a bedroom with a built-in cupboard, and a shower room.
The apartment is described as “superbly” presented throughout and has a large parking area.
Castle Street, Douglas - £135,000
This first floor apartment is in the “heart” of Douglas, being in the town centre and next to the Tower House shopping complex.
The accommodation is made up of a living room, a kitchen with an integrated oven, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
The apartment is described as being an “ideal” property for a first time buyer, and has been newly decorated throughout.
Bucks Road, Douglas - £137,000
This second floor flat is in a central Douglas location and is a split-level property spanning two floors.
Inside, there is a living room which could be used as a guest bedroom, a fitted kitchen with a dining area, the main bedroom and a shower room.
From the flat, there are “mesmerising” sea views, and the property has no onward chain.
Oakhill Court, Douglas - £149,950
This ground floor apartment is on the outskirts of Douglas and is described as an “ideal” living opportunity.
The apartment comprises a living and dining room, a kitchen, a large bedroom and a bathroom.
The property has “ample” parking facilities as well as a “spacious” and practical layout.
Maghergarran, Port Erin - £150,000
This first floor apartment is purpose-built and is within easy reach of local amenities and bus routes.
Inside, there is a living room, a kitchen with appliances, two bedrooms, one featuring a large wardrobe, and a bathroom, plus loft storage.
The property has been recently refurbished, with the kitchen and carpets having been newly fitted.