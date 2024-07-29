This “splendid” home for sale has “unparalleled” sea views and offers seven bedrooms.
King Orry House, in Laxey, has been renovated throughout and includes both period charm and modern amenities.
The renovation also included a new boiler and oil tank, and roofing which has been re-laid with slate underneath.
On the ground floor, the “heart” of the home is the new kitchen and dining room, which includes an AGA stove and a built-in oven, plus underfloor heating.
Other reception areas on the ground floor include a living room with a period fireplace, and a snug.
Also on this level is a sunroom facing south, opening out onto a terraced area and garden, and a bathroom.
Moving upstairs, the first floor includes four double bedrooms and a family bathroom, while on the second floor are three further bedrooms, one of which could be used as a study, and another bathroom.
Outside, there is a large terraced area, and a garden spanning nearly half an acre, surrounded by hedgerows, plus a double garage.
The property is for sale with Deanwood Estate Agents for a guide price of £769,950.
The agent commented: “This splendid 7-bedroom detached residence stands as a testament to exquisite renovation, offering unparalleled views that stretch over the charming village of Laxey and beyond.
“A masterpiece of design and comfort, this property has been thoughtfully updated to provide a dream home that captures both timeless elegance and modern luxury.”