This “spectacular” former church for sale has been a staple of Douglas since the 1960s - and now it could be yours.
All Saints, in Douglas, has history dating back to the 1800s, and was used by the community for 50 years.
The current property was the last Anglican church built on the Isle of Man, and the first in more than 50 years at the time of its construction.
It was built in 1967 after the first ‘All Saints’ was demolished, having been a temporary building called the ‘Tin Tabernacle’, which was consecrated in 1898 and was expected to last for 15 years.
The current building includes distinctive features such as a curved concrete roof, twelve ‘Apostle’ windows, and an altar with birds carved into its side.
The church was closed after leaks began to appear, with the community celebrating the church’s 50th anniversary in April 2017, before its permanent closure in May.
Inside, there is a general main hall, where church services would have been held, a vestry, a kitchen, an office and WCs.
The church is in need of some renovation work, but the agent notes that the property could have potential for a variety of uses, subject to planning consents.
Outside the church, there are various garden areas and parking for up to 20 vehicles.
The property is being sold by estate agent Chrystals for a price of £500,000.
Darrel Tinnion, of Chrystals, commented: “The All Saints is a striking property situated in the centre of Douglas and has potential for many uses.
“The uniqueness of the property has already generated a variety of interest from nurseries, gyms and other churches.
“The impressive sized main hall and the vast amount of parking spaces makes it attractive to businesses requiring a sizeable property and a wealth of parking spaces in a superb central location.
“The registered building has lots of character and charm and is in need of renovation work, but has great potential to be brought back to its former glory."