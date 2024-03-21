This traditional Manx cottage for sale is full of period features - and even has a secret room.
Thie Y Chleree, in Maughold, dates back to the 18th century and has recently been extended with a central glass link.
Entering the property, the dining hall is the hub of the home, with exposed brick walls to one side and a frameless glass ceiling.
Sliding doors lead through to the kitchen, which features an island and integrated appliances, and is open plan to a living room with a large fireplace.
On the other side of the dining hall is a secondary living room, currently known as the quiet lounge.
There is also a secret door concealed in custom-made shelving, leading to a traditionally styled music room.
On the lower ground floor level, there is a wine cellar, a media room, an air-conditioned gym and a steam room.
Glass stairs lead to the first floor, which houses the master bedroom, a space which includes a sitting area with a porcelain-tiled fireplace, a dressing room and an en-suite bathroom.
Completing the accommodation are three further bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom, and a family bathroom.
Outside, the grounds have been designed by Chelsea Flower Show winners Harris Bugg Studio, and include patio areas, lawns, water features and Manx stone walling.
There is also an outdoor heated swimming pool, along with a pool house and garage.
The cottage is being sold by Deanwood Estate Agents for a guide price of £1,795,000.
The agent commented: “[This is a] stunning castellated cottage, echoing the Scottish baronial style, nestled in the heart of Maughold village triangle, adjacent to the delightful church and surrounding fields.
“With views towards Maughold Head and over Port Mooar, it offers one of the most desirable settings on the island.”