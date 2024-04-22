This Tudor style home for sale offers “best of both worlds” being close to the beach, countryside and town centre.
Shan Vallah, in Maughold, is close to Port Lewaigue beach and has original character features throughout, such as period fireplaces and stained glass windows.
A porch with a stained glass front door leads into the entrance hall, which includes original tiled and solid wood floors.
To the right of the hall is a lounge with a feature period fireplace, as well as a large bay window.
On the opposite side there is a formal dining room, with a corner bay window that has a window seat.
Completing the ground floor, there is a country-style kitchen and dining room, a utility room, a WC and under-stairs storage.
Moving upstairs, on the first floor there are two bedrooms with en-suite shower rooms and fitted wardrobes, as well as two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside, there is a timber gated driveway with off road parking space for three vehicles and a detached single garage.
There are gardens to both the front and the rear of the property, with a raised decking area facing south.
The property is being sold by Black Grace Cowley for a price of £525,000.
Mark Canty of Black Grace Cowley commented: “Shan Vallah offers a superb opportunity to purchase a stunning period home, ideal for a growing family and offering an outdoor lifestyle right on your doorstep.
“Situated within a private estate just a five minute drive from Ramsey and within walking distance of the beach and rural walks, Shan Vallah has the best of both worlds on offer.”