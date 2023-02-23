This “stunning” coastal bungalow for sale looks like a mansion inside and boasts far-reaching views of the sea.
Sunsets, in Ballaugh, has been owned by the same family for two decades, with its 2.5 acres of land being maintained with the help of professional gardeners.
The property is entered via a dining hallway, a spacious room meant for entertaining and featuring two built-in storage cupboards.
There are three further reception rooms, a sitting room with a fireplace and patio doors with views out to the sea, a conservatory with doors to the garden, and a family room with a centre ceiling rose and an electric fire.
The kitchen/breakfast room benefits from fitted units and appliances, with a door opening out to the patio area, while an additional room could be used as a craft room or a utility room.
Sleeping accommodation is made up of four bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite shower, while all four have built-in wardrobes or dressers.
The remainder of the house consists of a “His & Hers study” and a family bathroom.
Outside, the grounds are made up of lawned gardens, including a fruit and vegetable section, two greenhouses, mature trees and terraces.
Additional buildings include a triple garage/annexe which is attached to the main house, two greenhouses, a garden shed, a green garden shed and a shipping container which is currently used for storage.
The property is being sold by Manxmove for a guide price of 1,500,000.
The agent commented: “This unique and stunning detached coastal bungalow has been owned by the same family for two decades, sitting in 2.5 acres of flat land, immaculately maintained by the owners and assisted by professional gardeners.
“The property offers privacy with the twin pillared gates and offers rural and coastal views to the front.
“Spacious rooms throughout, a delightful small holding, greenhouses, raised beds, fruit garden, established trees, flower beds, terraces front and rear.
“This property is a credit to the owners and will offer someone a beautiful home.”