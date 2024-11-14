This £20m sea view home for sale is called one of the British Isles’ “finest estates” and was built by an inventor.
Arragon Mooar, in Santon, is a “unique” building designed by renowned inventor Dr John C. Taylor OBE, who combined classic Palladian architecture with elliptical shapes.
Dr Taylor has more than 150 patents to his name, most notably inventing the thermostat controls used more than one billion times per day in electric kettles.
The property is entered via the lower ground floor, where there is a three-room exhibition space which could be used as a gym suite, a photographic studio or cinema, and a lower atrium with a function suite and catering kitchen.
Moving upstairs, on the ground floor is an elliptical central atrium which leads to a private suite of three offices, a family room and kitchen, and three elliptical rooms forming a drawing room, a dining room and a library.
There is a galleried first floor which can be reached by three methods - a cantilever staircase, a glass life, and a ‘secret’ staircase.
On the first floor, there are six en-suite bedrooms, two of which also have dressing rooms, and a laundry room.
There is also a 360-degree roof terrace which has views of a Neolithic stone circle and of the Irish Sea, plus the Santon river valley.
Outside, formal gardens feature a classic English parterre, under which an eight-car garage sits.
There is also an orangery, a rockery and a pond, and the estate spans 70 acres and includes three cottages.
The property is for sale with Cowley Groves for a guide price of £20,000,000.
The agent commented: “With a south facing coastal location in the Isle of Man, the UNESCO Biosphere, Arragon Mooar is a unique building combining classic Palladian architecture with elliptical shapes.
“Spanning an expansive 23,000 square feet, this property’s distinctive design and impeccable craftsmanship sets it apart as one of the British Isle’s finest estates.”