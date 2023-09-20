This former railway station for sale is full of “character and unique charm” - and now it could be your home.
Station House, in Port Soderick, is a renovated property with Victorian origins, having been built in 1874 as the station and master's house for the first intermediate stopping place on the island’s south line.
The station ceased to be used in November 1965 but was reopened in 1977 as part of a seasonal route to Port Erin, and in the 1980s, the station building was converted into a private home.
At the front of the property is a canopied entrance with an original hardwood door leading into the original ticket port, which is now an entrance hall/study with an ornate coved ceiling and ceiling rose.
The main reception room has a double height ceiling and double doors out to a forecourt garden, while the sitting area features a recessed slate hearth, oak bench seating and natural stone flagged flooring.
A bespoke oak staircase leads up to a mezzanine family room with doors out to the rear patio and garden.
The kitchen and breakfast room features stone tiled splashbacks and an oil-fired AGA cooker, as well as integrated appliances and a stable door.
Completing the ground floor is a utility room with quarry tiled flooring, and a wet room.
Upstairs, the landing offers countryside views, while the principal bedroom overlooks the railway line and includes an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe.
There are three further bedrooms on this level, each with coved ceilings and ceiling roses, as well as a family bathroom.
Outside, there is a paved patio area to the front, as well as a double garage and off-road parking.
To the rear of the house is a landscaped tiered garden, comprising decking, paved areas, flowerbeds and gravelled areas.
The property is being sold by Cowley Groves for a price of £825,000.
Simon Dixon of Cowley Groves commented: “Originally serving as Port Soderick’s railway station, Station House has been tastefully renovated throughout by the current owners to modernise the property while maintaining its character and unique charm.
“The property offers the rural benefits of being a short walk to Port Soderick beach and glen, while also only a 5-10 minute drive to Douglas town centre. A must see, especially for any railway enthusiasts!”