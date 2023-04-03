This double-fronted Victorian house for sale in one the “most desirable” locations on the island has its own games room and spa.
Glenlea House, in Rushen, is in a “stunning” semi-rural location and dates back to the 1800s.
On the ground floor, there is a long lounge, a breakfast room, a kitchen and a conservatory running the length of the house.
Upstairs, there are three bedrooms on the first floor, one with an en-suite bathroom, and a family bathroom, while on the second floor there are two further bedrooms, an en-suite bathroom and a storage space.
One of the key areas of the property is the basement, where there is a games room, a wet bar and a spa.
Outside, there is a landscaped garden with seating areas, a patio, planted beds and gravelled walkways.
The agent notes that the grounds provide a home for local nature and wildlife.
The property is being sold by estate agents Black Grace Cowley for a guide price of £850,000.
Tim Groves of Black Grace Cowley commented: “Black Grace Cowley are delighted to offer this beautiful double fronted detached period property located in one of the most desirable parts of Rushen and our Island’s south.
“Immaculately presented throughout the accommodation comprises three reception rooms, five bedrooms and three bathrooms.
“Set in a stunning semi-rural location, you’d be hard pressed to replicate its privacy and proximity to the Village elsewhere.
“The property’s private driveway opens out in front of the house and provides a large amount of off-road parking.
“Internally, Glenlea House has been well-loved over the years; first and foremost, a family home, there is a place for everything, from informal dining to outdoor entertaining.
“The property benefits from an impressively landscaped garden with various seating areas, a patio and carefully planted beds and gravelled walkways providing a home for local nature and wildlife.
“The lower ground floor of the house provides a games room, wet bar and spa. Viewing is essential to appreciate this property.”