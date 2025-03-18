The main event, which will take place over closed roads in the north of the island, will start at 9am on Ramsey’s West Quay and initially involve two laps of the town centre (taking in Parliament Street) before heading out over the Swingbridge and along North Shore Promenade, continuing on the Bride Coast Road as far as the Grenaby junction where the route will take a left turn, branching right onto Ballacorey.