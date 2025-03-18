The field for Sunday morning’s Flutter International Isle of Man Half Marathon is likely to be in the region of 400 runners.
More than 350 entries had been received by Tuesday afternoon (of which 140 were women), with the applications closing at midnight last night (Wednesday).
Entries for the Boston MFO-supported kids’ races and one-mile street races round the town centre course in Ramsey will remain open until the morning of the event.
Ollie Lockley is the stand-out competitor for the overall win in the half-marathon, with others likely to challenge for the podium being Jordan Cain - who is looking to achieve an Island Games consideration time - plus Nick Ardern, Dan Richmond, Chris Killey and Corbyn Schade.
Dawn Atherton looks likely to fight for the top spot in the women’s race with Becky Pate, while Erika Lockley and Emily Mylchreest could potentially round out the podium.
The main event, which will take place over closed roads in the north of the island, will start at 9am on Ramsey’s West Quay and initially involve two laps of the town centre (taking in Parliament Street) before heading out over the Swingbridge and along North Shore Promenade, continuing on the Bride Coast Road as far as the Grenaby junction where the route will take a left turn, branching right onto Ballacorey.
It will briefly follow the main Ramsey-Andreas Road, taking a left onto the top section of Bernahara, left onto Regaby Road and straight across the main road to Nassau, returning reverse way to Ramsey via Dog Mills, North Shore Promenade, over the Swingbridge to finish in Market Square.
The short races round the town centre are for 7-10 year olds, plus two separate Mile races - 11-17s and 18+.
These will take place between the Half going out over the Swingbridge and the first runner returning back.