There was a tense and action-packed weekend of hockey as teams competed for a spot in the finals of the cup, plate and bowl competitions.
In the cup, sides from the top flight of Manx hockey battled it out to take a step closer to a piece of silverware.
Despite coming back from 0-3 down J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts lost 3-5 on flicks to Motorworx Valkyrs A.
The second semi-final saw Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A come away as 4-3 victors in an action-packed game against Canaccord Genuity Vikings A.
The plate pitted J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners against Motorworx Valkyrs B in a very tightly-fought contest in which Southerners came away with a narrow 1-0 win.
Secondly, despite a valiant performance from J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags, they were ultimately knocked out following a 1-6 defeat to Motorworx Valkyrs C.
Last of the knockout competitions, the bowl, also had some close battles in the battle for a place in the final.
The first of these saw Motorworx Valkyrs D lose 1-3 to Canaccord Genuity Vikings D, with the Peel side being unlucky not to be rewarded for their commendable efforts.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts and Exceed Business Services Ramsey Ravens enjoyed a close game that ended 1-1, the young whites advancing to the final after winning the flicks 3-1.
Although not a knockout competition, the under-15s league enjoyed plenty of action.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B took a close 3-2 victory over J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres as Castletown Sharks won 3-1 against Canaccord Genuity Vikings.
In a high-scoring game, Motorworx Valkyrs beat Athena Healthcare Harlequins 5-3.
Finally, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A won 11-1 against Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rogues & Rascals.
Because of the island men’s game the weekend before last, two premiership fixtures were rescheduled to Tuesday and Wednesday of last week.
The first of these saw Canaccord Genuity Vikings A hand Motorworx Valkyrs A their first defeat of the season as they won 3-2.
On Wednesday, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A took a commanding 7-1 win against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts as the whites look to retain their champions’ status.