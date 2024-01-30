A wind-swept Ballafletcher was the main centre of attention in the Canada Life Women’s League on Sunday.
Top billing went to Corinthians against Peel, with the Whites winning 3-2. But within the league, in the eventuality of two teams finishing tied on points come the end of the season, it would be determined by results head-to-head rather than goal difference.
With Peel winning the reverse 2-0, they finish 4-3 winners on aggregate over their title rivals and puts them firmly in the driving seat for the league, a trophy they last won in 2016.
Lisa Costain gave the westerners an early lead, but the Ballafletcher side hit back via a Rebecca Crowe own goal and a Milly Dawson brace, giving the Whites a 3-1 half-time lead and levelling matters on aggregate 3-3.
But, on 59 minutes, Eleanor Gawne struck for the Douglas Road outfit which would prove decisive as, despite losing 3-2 on the day, they finish 4-3 ahead on aggregate.
In the other match to go ahead on Sunday, it was a battle for third place. Douglas Royal beat Onchan 3-2. with the scores 2-2 at half-time. Rebecca Cole scored the winning goal in the second half which formed part of a hat-trick, while Ruby Palmer responded with the brace for the Os.
In the remaining match, the points were awarded to Malew against Castletown following a non-fulfilment of fixture.
A full round-up of the women’s football will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.
PAUL HATTON