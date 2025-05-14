Peel captain Matthew Woods says the westerners are far from finished after lifting their record 31st top-flight Manx football title on Saturday - and they already have their sights firmly set on going back-to-back next season.
The Canada Life Premier League champions finally got their hands on the trophy at Douglas Road after playing out a 2-2 draw with Foxdale in their final home game of the season.
Peel were mathematically confirmed as champions back on March 29 without having to kick a ball, but Saturday’s fixture gave the players and fans a long-awaited moment to officially celebrate, with Woods lifting the trophy to cheers from the home crowd.
Celebrations continued long into the night in the Sunset City, as the island’s most successful football club added yet another title to their glittering honours list.
Woods, who was named Canada Life Premier League Player of the Month for March, has enjoyed a standout campaign, helping guide his side to another dominant league run.
Peel won three of their four league games during a strong March showing that cemented their place at the summit.
Speaking to the Manx Independent after the trophy lift, Woods was already looking ahead to next season.
‘We’re the best club, we’ve got the best history and the best facilities,’ he said.
‘This is great, it’s winning, and I love winning.
‘Kenny (Peter Kennaugh - manager) had a young squad and a good strong squad, and we’ve all played our part.
‘Our goal next season is to win it again, and I can’t see why we can’t.’
For many of the younger players, it was their first taste of senior silverware.
Sixteen-year-old Ben Woodbridge, one of the club’s rising stars, said: ‘It does feel good, I’m happy — but I want more now!’
Another key figure behind the scenes was defender Sam Kennaugh, who missed the majority of the season through injury.
The son of manager Peter Kennaugh, Sam praised the squad and backroom team for their efforts:
‘We want more and will get more — it’s a young squad and I’m proud of everyone at Peel AFC.
‘We’ve had some tough opposition but to do what we did takes a lot of work, and we’ve put that in each training session and it’s shown on match days.’
At the other end of the pitch, it was a campaign to remember for young striker Tomas Brown.
The clinical forward not only secured the Golden Boot as the Premier League’s top scorer but was also named Canada Life Young Player of the Month for March.
He’s one of many heading to Orkney this summer to represent the Isle of Man at the Island Games 2025.
Brown’s performances have also seen him pull ahead in the player ratings for the prestigious Gordon Clague Football Writers’ Player of the Year award, where he currently holds a comfortable lead.
It’s been a landmark season for Peel, a club built on history since 1888, but now brimming with youthful promise.
With a strong spine of experienced heads and emerging talent, and under the guidance of a management team led by Peter Kennaugh, the signs are already looking bright for a title defence in the 2025-26 season.
As the Champagne settles on their 31st league win, it’s clear the message from the west is simple: they’re not finished yet.