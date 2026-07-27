Glen Maye's Aimee Cringle has written her name into the history books after being crowned the Fittest Woman on Earth with a sensational victory at the 2026 CrossFit Games in California.
The 27-year-old Manx athlete produced a commanding performance throughout the four-day competition at the SAP Center in San Jose, leading the women's competition from the opening day before sealing the biggest title in the sport in emphatic fashion.
Having finished 13th on her Games debut in 2024 before improving to eighth in the world last year, Cringle completed a remarkable rise to the summit of CrossFit by becoming world champion at her third appearance.
With eight-time champion Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr absent from this year's field, many expected one of the closest and most unpredictable women's competitions in recent memory.
Instead, Cringle turned it into a procession.
The former Queen Elizabeth II High School student established herself at the top of the leaderboard early in the week and continued to increase her advantage with a string of consistently outstanding performances across a wide variety of events.
She claimed victories in the Ranch 7200m, Deadlift section of the CrossFit Total, Grass Track Race, 500 Run and Triple Pig workouts, while also recording a succession of top-10 finishes to ensure no rival was able to mount a sustained challenge.
By the time the athletes reached the final workout, Cringle's lead was already mathematically unassailable, with more than a 100-point cushion separating her from the chasing pack.
One of the defining moments of the Games came during the Triple Pig event, where Cringle excelled through the demanding triple-under section before powering clear of the field in a performance that underlined her status as the competition's standout athlete.
Her triumph caps another extraordinary year for the qualified nurse and Island Games athletics gold medallist, who has steadily established herself among CrossFit's elite.
Cringle had already shown encouraging form on the road to California, finishing 10th in the Worldwide Open, 19th in the quarter-finals and fifth at the European semi-finals to secure her place at the sport's showpiece event.
‘My coach and I, we've worked together for like three or four years now and yeah, dream team, say so myself,’ she said.
‘He'll say we need to work on this, we need to work on this, but he'll also give me reassurance that I am where I need to be.’
Those words proved prophetic as Cringle delivered the finest performances of her career on the biggest stage.
She had hinted at what was to come after a superb opening day, writing on social media: ‘That was a day of everything. Three event wins was a good way to start CrossFit Games. Plenty more events to go. Let's try keep it up.’
She did exactly that.
Posting on social media after her win, she wrote: ‘I did it! Fittest on earth!’