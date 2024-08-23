All matches in the Cherry Godfrey Cup football tournament will be live streamed over the next couple of days.
Women’s teams from hosts Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man and the Isle of Wight will battle it out over two days at Springfield Stadium in the island’s capital, St Helier.
This is the inaugural edition of the tournament, which will be held every two years going forward.
The Isle of Man kick off their cup campaign against the Isle of Wight later today (Friday) at 5pm and the match can be screened live at https://www.youtube.com/live/Vrab1JKQ_1w
Live streams to all matches will be free of charge and available through the Jersey FA YouTube channel at the following links:
Read Paul Hatton’s preview of the tournament at https://www.iomtoday.co.im/sport/wayne-lisy-names-squad-for-inaugural-cherry-godfrey-cup-714392