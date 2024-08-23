All matches in the Cherry Godfrey Cup football tournament will be live streamed over the next couple of days. 

Women’s teams from hosts Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man and the Isle of Wight will battle it out over two days at Springfield Stadium in the island’s capital, St Helier. 

This is the inaugural edition of the tournament, which will be held every two years going forward. 

The Isle of Man kick off their cup campaign against the Isle of Wight later today (Friday) at 5pm and the match can be screened live at https://www.youtube.com/live/Vrab1JKQ_1w 

Live streams to all matches will be free of charge and available through the Jersey FA YouTube channel at the following links: 

Friday, August 23 - Jersey v Guernsey at 8pm https://www.youtube.com/live/qmBH2YPUO9M 

Saturday, August 24 – third/fourth place play-off at 10am https://www.youtube.com/live/LIhTZClpziU 

Saturday, August 24- the final at 3pm https://www.youtube.com/live/smB4DeIHyT4 