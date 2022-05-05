All set for Europe Netball Open Challenge at the NSC

Manx Rams will go up against Gibraltar, the Cayman Islands and Switzerland

The 2022 edition of the Europe Netball Open Challenge takes place on Manx soil at the NSC this week.

The event kicks off on Thursday morning and continues until Sunday afternoon.

In total there are eight participating countries in the challenge: Cayman Islands (Invitational), Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Israel, Malta, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland and United Arab Emirates. All games are ranking matches.

The following athletes have been selected to play for the Manx Rams team during the tournament:

Aalish Bridson, Annemarie Crompton, Rhian Evans, Ashley Hall (captain), Rachel Johnstone, Katrina Keeling, Cassidy Pizzey, Jane Ryder-Clague, Lydia Shaw, Paige Skillicorn, Chloe Swales and Natalie Swales.

The Isle of Man team are in group A alongside the Cayman Islands, Gibraltar and Switzerland.

The Rams begin their competition against Gibraltar at 1pm on Thursday, followed by the Caymans at 9am on Friday. They then take on Switzerland at 5pm on the same day.

The knockout rounds and finals then take place throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Whole event passes or day passes are currently on sale, while single event tickets will go on sale in the run-up to the event.