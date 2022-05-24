All set for the Bradda Fell Race this Sunday

The next round of the Callin Wild Fell League takes place this Sunday over the challenging 25km out-and-back Bradda course.

It starts 10am, with registration from 9.15 in the Bradda Glen car park. Full details at manxfellrunners.org

- Round three of the Edgewater Associates-sponsored Northern AC Park Run series is this evening, Friday, starting at 7 o’clock.

The course incorporates the brooghs overlooking Mooragh lake. There are races for youths as well as juniors and adults.

The fourth and final round will be on Friday, July 1. More information on the Manx Timing Solutions site.