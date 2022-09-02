An evening with three-time world champion Mark Williams
Subscribe newsletter
An evening with three-time World Snooker Champion Mark Williams will take place at the Cue Zone billiards facility in Ronaldsway Industrial Estate on Thursday, October 13.
Doors will open at 6.30 for a 7pm start to the event. Tickets are now available at £45 (£25 for under-16s) to watch the ‘Welsh potting machine’ play 10 frames.
Also included in the evening will be a buffet, auction/raffle and a question and answer session.
A selection number of 25 VIP tickets are available at £90 each to include early entry at 5.30pm, meet and greet, front-row tiered seating and a signed photograph of the current world number eight.
Furthermore there will be an opportunity to play one frame against the 47-year-old who clinched his first world championship title in 2000 for an additional fee of £100.
Call 07624 566350 for ticket availability and more information.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |