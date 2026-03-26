The Isle of Man Gymnastics Association hosted its 2026 Girls NDP and Excel Competition recently, bringing together young gymnasts from across the island for a full day of competition.
Gymnasts competed across five disciplines - vault, bars, beam, floor, and range and conditioning - showcasing developing skills, strength and confidence across multiple age groups and performance levels.
The competition opened with the pre-preparation one category, featuring a group of 16 gymnasts born in 2019.
The event highlighted impressive performances from some of the youngest athletes, with Phoebe Woolf taking the overall title.
The preparation one class, for gymnasts born in 2018, delivered confident routines, with joint overall winners Annie Cain and Gabriella Whitley.
Millie Harris secured first place in preparation one plus, Harper Kelly topped preparation two and Betsey Blackburn claimed victory in preparation three.
As the competition progressed through the Development levels, gymnasts demonstrated increasing technical ability and performance quality.
Eden Oates won development one and Penny Harris development two.
Among the older gymnasts, Beatrice Christian won development three and Megan Charmer took the top spot in development four.
Attention then turned to the performance levels, where gymnasts are working towards qualification for the National Finals in Stoke-on-Trent this May, where they will compete against leading athletes from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Ariane Murray won performance one, and Jessica Shannon claimed the performance two title and both earned team selection alongside Ava Quirk, Chelsea D’Ottavio, Gwen Quayle and Lara Goosen.
In performance three, Lora Markova secured overall first place, with Riah Amante and Tilly Martin also selected for the team heading to nationals.
The day concluded with the excel competition categories. Polly Coulter won pre-excel, while Eliana Galapati won excel one.
In excel three, Maddie Wood delivered an outstanding practice performance, in preparation for her national competition later in 2026.
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