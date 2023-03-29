The successful recipients of the 2022 Isle of Man Sports Awards will be revealed at this evening’s ceremony in the Villa Marina.
Twelve awards will be presented on the night, culminating with the crowning of the hotly contested sportsman and sportswoman of the year.
Guest of honour is Olympic gymnast Louis Smith MBE who represented Great Britain at three Olympic Games, winning four medals.
The shortlist contains current and former world, European and British champions across 20 different sports.
Sportswoman of the Year: Ana Dawson (Golf), Becky Storrie (Cycling), Laura Kinley (Swimming), Lizzie Holden (Cycling), Sarah Astin (Athletics), Tara Donnelly (Gymnastics), Yasmin Ingham (Equestrian).
Sportsman: Alex Bregazzi (Swimming), Bevan Rodd (Rugby), David Mullarkey (Athletics), Mark Cavendish (Cycling), Matthew Bostock (Cycling), Joe Harris (Athletics), Conor Cummins (Motorsport).
Under 21 Sportsman (sponsored by Suntera Global): Harry Thompson (Rugby), Jorge Halliday (Motorsport), Zachary Walker (Cycling), Glen Quayle (Athletics), Peter Cope (Sailing).
Under-21 Sportswoman, sponsored by Newfield: Kaytlyn Adshead (Trials), Lucy Barnett (Cricket), Lola Bass (Equestrian), Sienna Dunn (Hockey), Sinead Cox (Equestrian), Leah Dawson (Golf).
Disability Sportsperson, sponsored by Standard Bank: Chloe Chadwick (Equestrian), Darren Kennish (Darts), Sean Jackson (Football), Elizabeth Tinkler (Special Olympics), Liam McCarthy (Special Olympics).
Sports Team of the year, sponsored by Conister Bank: Men’s National Cricket team, 4x100 relay team (Swimming), FC Isle of Man (Football), Men’s National Hockey team, Manx Rams (Netball).
Sports Administrator of the Year, sponsored by Media Isle of Man: Blanaid Higgins (Motorsport), Debbie Shimmin (Hockey), Erica Bellhouse (CGA, Gymnastics, Swimming), Glynn Hargraves (Crown Green Bowls), Niamh Goddard (Hockey), Maggie Mulhern (Table Tennis), Roberta Cannell (Badminton).
Sports Ambassador, sponsored by Department for Enterprise: Jed Etchells (Motorsport), Harry Payne (Motorsport), Yasmin Ingham (Equestrian), Tom Gandy (Golf), Sean Jackson (Football), Mark Cavendish (Cycling), Jamie McCanney (Motorsport).
Sports Coach of the Year, sponsored by Duke Travel: Chris Bass (Football), Greig Wright (Cricket), Lee Holland (Swimming), Andrew Roche (Cycling), Valery Molchanov (Gymnastics), Peter Corkill (Special Olympics Football).
Veteran Sportsperson, sponsored by Crowe, Isle of Man: Chris Horton (Judo), Gianni Epifani (Cycling), Richard Shipway (Athletics), Sarah Webster (Athletics), Lesley Sleight (Archery).
Tickets for the ceremony are available on the Villa door from 7.45pm.