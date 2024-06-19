Five-time winner and former record-holder Richard Gerrard has entered and will start, but is only intending to have an easy stroll to Peel as he has had some nagging injuries over the last 12 months and says he is nowhere near fit enough for a serious attempt. Amongst those likely to be vying for a top-six place are Dave Walker, Stuart Osborne, James Quirk, former under-21 winner Connor Gilbert, Tristan Shields and Callum Gawne, who finished a strong seventh last year.