The Isle of Man archery squad has been announced for this year’s Island Games in Guernsey.
The squad will consist of teams in each of the two disciplines, together with a manager and an assistant team manager.
There will be a good range of archers including a newcomer to the Island Games, providing a mix of both youth and experience.
The last time archery was part of the Island Games was in Gotland in 2017. It was not a chosen sport for the Gibraltar Games in 2019 and then Covid meant the 2021 Guernsey Games were postponed to this year.
The recurve team consists of female archer Barbara Harris who made first appearance at the Gotland games. She will be accompanied by Danny Cowin, Alex Allen-Snell and Games newcomer James Hill who now has a chance to compete at international level.
The compound team is made up of experienced archers Joy Gough, Aalin George, Dave Moore, Ethan Moore and Rhys Moore.
The teams will be under the experienced and watchful eye of Alison Cowin who has been the archery team manager since the Aland Island Games in 2009. She will be assisted by former Games competitor Peter Mumford who will act as assistant team manager and coach to the teams.
This year’s Island Games in Guernsey will take place between July 8-14.