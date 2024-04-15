Sarah Webster has been selected to represent Great Britain at the IAU World 100km Road Running Championships which take place in Bengaluru, India on December 7.
This will be Northern AC athlete’s second visit to India in the past 12 months, having won the bronze medal in the World 50km Championships in Hyderabad last year.
Webster, who was named Isle of Man Sport’s Veteran Sportsperson of the Year in February, is a part of a four-strong GB squad heading to the evening.
The 43 year old was selected after successfully retaining her British women’s 100km title in Perth, Scotland in March.
Webster finished that event in a time of 7 hours 3 minutes 48 seconds.