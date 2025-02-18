There was an excellent line-up of race walkers for the final round of the Up and Running Winter League at the NSC on Sunday, incorporating the Manx age-group championships.
This was a combined event with five different senior and junior distances plus handicap results for the seniors and championships for both senior and junior age groups.
With a mass start of all races, the first to finish were the 1km juniors over one and a quarter laps of the roadway. There were three entries who all walked well, with Amada Cain fastest ahead of Willow and Hope Curphey
The junior under-13s 2km races were over two and a half laps, with two entries in both the boys and girls.
Sienna Curphey was a clear winner ahead Grace Mercer in the girls race, whereas in the boys’ contest JJ Fletcher and Jack Davies matched each other for all but the last 200m where JJ surged to victory.
The under-15 girls was won by Lilee Fletcher in 16 minutes and 28 seconds, with Poppy Davies finishing second.
The under-17 girls had three entries, with Holly Salter a clear winner from Amy Surgeon and Honey-Mae Davies in second and third respectively.
Good technical walking was on display from all juniors and hopefully they will show their skills in the forthcoming Murray Lambden open meeting.
The seniors raced over both 5km and 10km distances and the potential for some close races looked on the cards.
At 5km, veteran Jock Waddington was just under a minute faster than Holly Salter and fellow under-17 Amy Surgeon who was next fastest. On handicap, Honey-Mae was 17 seconds ahead of Surgeon.
In the overall league standings, Jim Caley edged out Tia Parkinson by only two points who was a further point clear of Robbie Lambden.
The 10km line promised the possibility of a close race but, as the contest unfolded, Callum Gawne took control to move away from Gianni Epifani and Neil Wade, finishing almost a minute ahead of Epifani.
Wade held onto a clear third place on fastest time, with these being their placings on the handicap as well.
The women’s championship and league handicap placings went to Helen Davies, with Louise Hollings second and Yanisa Sananueah third. On times alone, Amanda Lawler was the third fastest woman at 10km.
The 10km handicap league included both male and female walkers and Lawler won by 13 points from Dale Glover, with Gawne a mere seven points behind.
The league result was close with most walkers separated by only a few points – a tribute to handicapper Steve Taylor.
A big thanks goes to all volunteers who made it an enjoyable but hectic day.
- The next race walk takes place a week on Sunday at the Murray Lambden open meeting which doubles up as the British 20km men’s and women’s championships. There will also be open races for seniors and juniors over their respective distances.
There are entries lined up from both the UK and Ireland which should make for international class performances which can lead to selections for this year’s World Athletics Championship in Japan
Entries are to be made through the Roster online system at https://meets.rosterathletics.com/public/competitions
Entries closes next Thursday (February 27) at 9.30am - no late or on-the-day entries will be accepted for these races.
ALLAN CALLOW