The women’s field looks particularly strong. Christa Cain is the clear favourite and, if at her best, could even challenge for the overall win. The field also includes Kirsty Barber, Jess Bryan, Katherine Cubbon, Mai Kakehi, Emily Mylchreest, Becci Pate, Joanne Schade and Elissa Wood, making it one of the most competitive women’s line-ups assembled for a local event.