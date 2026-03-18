The second annual Flutter International Hospice Half Marathon takes place this Sunday morning in the north of the island with a significantly larger entry than last year.
Starting on Ramsey Quayside, the course involves a loop round quiet and relatively flat country lanes north of the town before returning to Market Square for the finish. With road closures ensuring a traffic-free course, fast times are expected.
No fewer than 580 competitors have registered (up from 387 last year), including 258 women. The oldest female competitor is 75, while the oldest male entrant is 77.
Supporting the event is the Boston Street Races for children, featuring a 560-metre race for primary school pupils and a one-mile event for secondary school students. Entries for these races remain open until midnight tonight (Thursday).
Wave one of the half marathon starts at 9am, followed at 9.15am by wave two for runners aiming to complete the distance in under 90 minutes. The short primary school race begins at 9.40am, with the secondary school one at 9.50am. Both start in Market Square.
Last year’s runaway winner of the half-marathon was Ollie Lockley, but he is not competing this year, so the likely favourite is Corbyn Schade who has enjoyed an excellent winter, winning the Syd Quirk Half-Marathon and significantly improving his 5km and 10km road times.
Others to watch for include Paul Atherton, Dave Bignell, Mark Burman, Lewis Crowe, Eamon Farrell, Chris Killey, Liam Parker and David Williams, along with many others aiming for personal best performances.
The women’s field looks particularly strong. Christa Cain is the clear favourite and, if at her best, could even challenge for the overall win. The field also includes Kirsty Barber, Jess Bryan, Katherine Cubbon, Mai Kakehi, Emily Mylchreest, Becci Pate, Joanne Schade and Elissa Wood, making it one of the most competitive women’s line-ups assembled for a local event.
DAVID GRIFFITHS
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.