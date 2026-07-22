Athletes overcame soaring temperatures at the NSC to produce an impressive standard of competition at the recent Döhle Isle of Man Athletics Championships.
Staged over a single day in the hottest conditions many could remember for the event, the championships presented a stern test for athletes, officials and volunteers alike.
Competitor numbers were well down on previous years, largely because of clashes with other fixtures, most notably the English Schools Track and Field Championships. But those who did compete served up an excellent day's athletics, with numerous championship doubles and trebles alongside a host of personal bests.
Among the youngest competitors, Manx Harriers' Arthur Orton enjoyed a perfect championship, claiming victories in the under-10 boys' 50 metres, 75m and 400m to comfortably secure the overall championship title in his age group.
Clubmate Darcie Carling matched that achievement in the under-10 girls, winning the 50m, 75m and long jump to complete an unbeaten day.
Western AC's Damian Ingham was equally dominant in the under-12 boys' competition, taking victories in the 75m, 150m and long jump, while Freya Megson completed the same clean sweep in the under-12 girls with wins in the 75m, 150m and long jump.
Competition became even closer in the older age groups, although there were still several athletes who managed multiple victories.
Manx Fell Runners' James Fisher claimed the under-14 boys' 100m, 200m and discus titles, while also finishing second in the 1,500m.
Rowan Thompson (Manx Harriers) enjoyed an equally successful championships in the under-14 girls, winning the 75m hurdles, high jump, 200m hurdles and javelin to comfortably top the individual standings.
In the under-16 girls, Isabel Gumbley was one of the outstanding performers of the meeting. The Manx Harriers athlete won the 200ms, 300m, 800m and long jump to finish as overall age-group champion.
Ryan Cartwright also claimed the under-16 boys' title with victories in the hammer and shot, together with second places in both the high jump and discus.
Senior competition also featured several athletes collecting multiple titles. Western's Lee Corlett completed the throws double in the men's shot and discus, while club colleague Steven Baker Quayle won both the 1,500m and 3,000m.
Laura Bradley, representing IoMVAC, enjoyed an outstanding championships with victories in the senior women's long jump, pole vault, javelin and shot put, while also adding fourth place in the hammer.
The championships also saw a remarkable number of personal best performances, highlighting the continued progress being made by many of the island's developing athletes despite the oppressive conditions.
James Fisher recorded personal bests in the under-14 boys' 100m, 200m, discus and 1,500m, while Leo Ruddock achieved new bests in the 100m, 800m and shot put. Rowan Thompson opened the day with a pb in the 75m hurdles before adding another in the javelin, while Rose Gumbley improved in both the 100m and shot put.
Isabel Gumbley's excellent day included personal bests in both the 200m and long jump, while Polly Davies set new lifetime bests in the 100m and 200m.
James Jelski improved in both the under-16 boys' hurdles and 100m, and Alexander Uzzell recorded a personal best in the 100m.
Elsewhere, Molly Phillips, Sonny Cawley, Sienna Morrissey, Holly Salter, Jack Davies, Matthew Ackron and Mollie McMullan were among many athletes to register personal bests, underlining the depth of talent currently coming through the island's athletics clubs.
Despite reduced numbers and challenging conditions, the championships once again provided an excellent showcase for local athletics, with established performers and emerging young talent alike demonstrating the sport's continued strength across the island.
Many thanks go to all the officials for their outstanding efforts on such a hot day, and to the Creg-ny-Baa Hotel who provided lunch for them.
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