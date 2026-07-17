Isle of Man karters Charlie Gregg and Alex McCullagh continued their impressive form with another successful weekend at rounds seven and eight of the HWE BIM SuperOne Karting Championship at Fulbeck Kart Circuit in Lincolnshire.
Situated on the site of the former RAF Fulbeck World War II airfield, the circuit has a number of technical corners, bus-stop chicanes and tight hairpins reward precision, rhythm and consistency.
The event also marked the first fully dry and hot race weekend of this year’s championship.
Competing in the InterMax class, 10-year-old Gregg made the perfect start by securing pole position in qualifying, setting his fastest lap on lap five.
Although Sam Dixon won both heats, Gregg remained firmly in contention before producing a superb drive in the final to take victory.
McCullagh also showed encouraging pace. After qualifying ninth, just 0.270 seconds off pole position, he improved to fifth in the opening heat and sixth in the second.
Starting fifth for the final, McCullagh quickly established himself among the front-runners and was running comfortably inside the top three before contact from another driver with one lap remaining forced him onto the grass at Caravan Corner.
Despite the incident, he recovered to finish fifth.
The following day’s racing brought further success.
Competing in the Rotax junior class, McCullagh delivered one of his strongest performances of the season.
He qualified third before finishing third in heat one and fourth in heat two, setting the fastest times in both sectors and recording the quickest overall lap.
Lining up third for the final, McCullagh was part of a four-driver battle at the front throughout the 12-lap contest.
The leading quartet pulled away from the chasing pack, with McCullagh eventually taking an impressive fourth-place finish.
Gregg was equally dominant in the InterMax class. A lap of 47.301 seconds secured him another pole position before he claimed victory in heat one and finished second after a thrilling battle in heat two.
With Gregg and fellow front-runner Charlie Heffer each winning a heat, pole position for the final was decided by qualifying times, giving Gregg the advantage.
The final proved to be one of the closest InterMax races of the season, with the lead changing hands several times.
Gregg made the decisive move at the back chicane with only two laps remaining and held his nerve to take the chequered flag.
The weekend’s results strengthened both drivers’ championship campaigns.
After eight rounds, Gregg now leads the InterMax championship by 127 points, while McCullagh has climbed from eighth to fourth in the Rotax junior standings after another weekend of consistent performances.
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