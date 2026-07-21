Manx Harriers’ summer runs and walks event took place on Thursday evening in very hot, windless conditions at the Sir Mark Cavendish Raceway in Douglas.
The junior 3km runners produced a close race between Rory Teare and Cameron Leslie in which Rory pulled clear on the closing lap to get a safe margin of victory. Joseph Delaney also put in a fine effort for third.
Faith Teare was first female ahead of Tibby O’ Toole in what was also a close contest in the punishing conditions.
The 5km senior event had a great entry of 37 runners and lots of close racing and battles up and down the field. Lewis Brew of Western AC took victory from Nhlanhla Nzama, with Mark Burman taking third all in under 17 minutes.
Another notable performance from under-20 athlete Reggie Oasgood who was fourth overall.
The race for top female was also a close affair, with relative newcomer Elena Caley just outpacing Kirsty Barber to take the win. Aalin Atherton was third in a fine performance under 21 minutes.
Neil Wade scraped under 25 minutes in the senior in the 5km walk, with Northern AC’s Holly Salter second overall in a little over 27 minutes. Honey-Mae Davies was third and veteran Jayne Farquhar next ahead of husband Dale who was making a return to competition.
Only two lined up for the junior 3km but Jack Davies looked very determined and hung on well to record a fine sub-17 minute time. Polly Davies was 50s behind in 17.49.
Well done to all the athletes who were braving the oven-like temperatures. The club wishes to thank all those who turned out to support and make the event run smoothly.
RESULTS
Summer runs and walks, Manx Harriers, results - 5km walk: 1, Neil Wade 24min 59sec; 2, Holly Salter 27.02; 3, Honey-Mae Davies 29.24; 4, Jayne Farquhar 31.02; 5, Dale Farquhar 32.00; 6, Jim Caley 32.44; 7, Carolanne Hanley 51.46. 3km walk: 1, Jack Davies 16.59; 2, Polly Davies 17.49.
5km run: 1, Lewis Brew 16m 21s; 2, Nhlanhla Nzama 16.37; 3, Mark Burman 16.42; 4, Reggie Oasgood 17.07; 5, Paul Jennings 17.10; 6, Andrew Isaac 17.15; 7, Chris Killey 17.25 8, Steven Baker-Quayle 18.07; 9, David James 18.07; 10, Nick Ardern 18.09; 11, Nick Cain 18.10; 12, Samuel Mercer 18.47; 13, Paul Keen 18.50; 14, Paul Rodgers 18.52; 15, Max Hammal 18.57; 16, Jamie Hayes 19.06; 17, Jeffrey Moore 19.11;18, Elena Caley 19.12; 19, Kirsty Barber 19.21; 20, Peter Callin 19.47; 21, Adam Hussey 19.59; 22, Quintin Van-Dyk 20.06; 23, Scott Baker 20.19; 24, Kevin Deakes 20.24; 25, Ryan Archibald 20.39; 26, Aalin Atherton 20.55; 27, Jason Davies 22.36; 28, Mike Loundes 22.51; 29, Georgie Higgins 23.42; 30, Karen Sinkinson (Holmfirth Harriers) 24.20; 31, Vanessa Christian 24.20; 32, Kirin Gilmour 24.21; 33, Caitlin Hammal 24.24; 34, Maria Coulter 26.02; 35, Rachel Crain 26.28; 36=, Helen and Nathan Davies 28.44.
3km junior run: 1, Rory Teare 10m 03s; 2, Cameron Leslie 10.22; 3, Joseph Delaney 12.02; 4, Faith Teare 13.15; 5, Tibby O'Toole 13.21.
BRIDGET KANEEN
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