The Isle of Man women’s national football team were back in action over the weekend, hosting Ynys Môn in two fixtures at the Bowl.
The meetings have become an important annual test for both squads, proving important preparation for Island Games campaigns.
Isle of Man 6-0 Ynys Môn
The Manx made a shaky start to the game on Friday evening, looking nervous in possession as Ynys Môn controlled much of the early play without seriously troubling goalkeeper Kayleigh Greggor.
As the half wore on, the IoM settled and began to create chances. Lula‑Belle Findlay, Erin Sells and Eleanor Gawne all went close before the breakthrough arrived on 44 minutes.
Findlay delivered a superb cross, threading the ball between the centre‑backs for Caitlin Smith who took a touch and drilled a low finish into the bottom‑right.
In added time, the lead doubled. Holly Stephen split the defence with an excellent through‑ball, allowing Milly Dawson to lift a composed dink over the keeper for 2-0.
Less than a minute into the second half, they struck again. A Gawne corner was only half‑cleared and Dawson reacted quickest, smashing a first‑time effort into the top‑right.
Ynys Môn’s best chance came when Ellie Murphy broke clear and curled her shot narrowly wide, but from that point the hosts dominated.
On 64 minutes, a slick team move ended with Sells slipping a pass into the box. Gawne cleverly dummied, leaving Sumner to sweep home into the bottom‑left.
Seven minutes later it was 5-0. From a throw‑in deep in Welsh territory, Wallis found Stephen who worked a yard of space outside the box and fired into the bottom‑left.
The sixth goal, on 75 minutes, was arguably the pick of the bunch. Megan Kelly’s throw‑in was flicked on, Stephen delivered a pin-point cross from the right and Dawson met it with a crisp volley to complete her hat‑trick and seal a commanding victory.
Isle of Man 1-2 Ynys Môn
For the second match on Saturday, the Isle of Man fielded a younger, more inexperienced squad, handing some players their first taste of representative football.
The Manx started brightly, with Dawson twice shooting off target. Ynys Môn registered the first effort on goal when Mia Davies danced through the defence, though her low strike was comfortably held by Caitlin Beaty.
The hosts continued to create chances: Costain’s effort was well claimed, Wallis forced a low save from Roberts and Findlay also tested the keeper.
Despite the pressure, it was the visitors who struck first on 28 minutes. Charlotte Madden intercepted a loose pass and released Megan Williams who raced through, charged down Shaw’s attempted clearance and finished into the bottom‑left.
Davies nearly doubled the lead after pouncing on a mistake at the back, but Beaty produced an important block.
After the interval, Ynys Môn threatened again when Seren MacDonald fired wide. Dawson and Shaw both sent efforts over the bar as the Manx pushed for a response.
The equaliser arrived on 60 minutes. Sumner’s strike crashed off the crossbar and Findlay reacted quickest, her initial header was pushed onto the frame before she forced the ball home at the second attempt.
Both sides chased a winner. Cery MacDonald went close for Ynys Môn, while Wallis had an effort cleared off the line and Costain’s cross found Ari Roberts who steered her shot agonisingly wide.
On 85 minutes, the decisive moment came. Ellie Murphy unleashed a stunning long‑range strike into the roof of the net, securing Ynys Môn’s first ever victory over the Isle of Man.
It marked the Manx women’s first home defeat in 23 years.
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