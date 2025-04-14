Isle of Man endurance athlete Sarah Webster notched up yet another impressive achievement at the weekend.
Although she has moved back to live in the UK and is now running in the colours of Lewes AC, Sarah is still very much to the fore in Manx athletics after contributing such a huge amount to the sport in the island over the past decade and more.
This included representing the island in the women’s marathon at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Webster was the overall winner of a 24-hour track race held in Crawley, Sussex, beating all the men and in the process breaking the British records for both 24 hours on the track and for 100 miles through her split time.
In total, she covered a distance of 243.393 kilometres (151.232 miles) in 24 hours, finishing at midday on Sunday. She lapped the 400 metres track 608 times – an absolutely mind-boggling achievement.
She achieved the consideration standard (226 kilometres) for Great Britain selection for the 24-hour race at the World Ultra-Running Championships to be held in France in October.
Webster detailed her race on her personal Facebook page, giving credit to her many supporters, not least husband Paul and daughter Penny.
‘First 24-hour race - nothing really went to plan but when does it ever?! We set off at 9am from home but an accident on the A27 meant it took over 90 minutes to get there instead of 30.
‘Matt Field was brilliant and helped Paul and Penny set up the tent while I got my number etc. The good thing about a 24-hour race was I didn’t bother with a warm-up!
‘The first six hours were so long I think because the pace was so slow. Then I started to feel sick so couldn’t fuel as much as I wanted just drinks and Calippo ice lollies (it was very warm on Saturday).
‘From 10 hours I was feeling dizzy as well, but music helped me focus and I survived through 100 miles and just broke the British record. I had slowed down but I expected that.
‘At around 5.30am my back went and I had to resort to paracetamol, a quick massage and a walk/hobble run strategy for about four hours.
‘Then one of the GB team managers gave me a metaphorical kick and told me to get going - so I did. Painful but it didn’t get any worse.
‘I’m very pleased to have broken the British record for track 24 hours (different from the road one) - both records subject to ratification.
‘A massive thanks to Paul for driving and collecting us, Penny for being the most amazing crew - encouragement, never a moan and everything I needed - my parents who came to support despite only getting back from India on Saturday.
‘Thanks to Isle of Man Sport Aid, Isle of Man Sport, Northern (Isle of Man) Athletic Club, Isle of Man Athletics as, although I have moved to the UK, they have supported me until we moved.
‘I am very grateful and Robbie Britton for mentoring myself and Dave, and lastly to David Leach for being the most brilliant coach.’
DAVID GRIFFITHS