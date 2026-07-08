A Manx rider has been transferred to hospital in Merseyside for treatment after a red-flag incident in Southern 100 qualifying on Tuesday evening.
Grant Thomson came off at Church Bends and has been flown to Aintree Hospital on Wednesday morning for further treatment.
The People’s Bike team, who Thomson was riding for in the event’s Supersport races, put out a post on social media shortly after updating people on his condition.
It read: ‘Just to let you know that Grant Thomson was the rider involved in an incident at Church Bends yesterday evening.
‘He has been flown to Aintree Hospital this morning to continue his treatment.
‘He has some broken bones that need fixing so Aintree is the best option for his care at this stage.
‘We’d like to thank everyone involved at the Southern 100 for their support and for the excellent care received by the staff at Noble’s last night. We will provide a further update once we have it.’